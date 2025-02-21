Gozoop Creative Digital bags social media mandate for International Master’s League

New Delhi: Gozoop Creative Digital, the creative arm of one of India’s integrated marketing agencies, Gozoop Group, has announced its social media mandate for the International Masters League (IML).
Starting on February 22, the global cricket league brings together cricketers like Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Jonty Rhodes, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, and Kumar Sangakkara among others. In a month-long tournament, six teams will compete in a league-then-knockouts format across three venues.
As part of this mandate, Gozoop Creative Digital will develop a social media strategy to enhance IML’s brand visibility, drive engagement, and foster a strong community across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube. The creative agency is also responsible for the ideation of digital content including the on-ground digital coverage, exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, and collaborative content with cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Kumar Sangakkara, Jonty Rhodes, Lendl Simmons, Monty Panesar, and Chris Gayle.
Amisha Gulati, President, Gozoop Creative Digital, said, “Cricket is more than just a sport in India; it’s an emotion that connects millions. With the International Masters League, we have a unique opportunity to bring together legendary cricketers and passionate fans through powerful storytelling and engaging social experiences and tap into the immense admiration for cricket's legendary players, whose iconic careers have shaped the sport’s history.”
Gulati added, “At Gozoop Creative Digital, we thrive on crafting narratives that spark conversations, and we are excited to partner with IML to make this league an unmissable event on social media.”
Melroy D'souza, CEO, PMG Sports, International Master’s League underscored, “Our vision is to create an immersive experience that resonates with cricket fans globally, and Gozoop Creative Digital’s expertise in crafting engaging and impactful digital narratives will help us achieve that. Their strategic approach will ensure that the International Master’s League not only reaches a wider international audience but also builds a strong, interactive community of cricket enthusiasts.”