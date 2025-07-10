As first female CEO at WPP, what Cindy Rose brings to the table amid revenue crisis

New Delhi: Cindy Rose has taken charge as the new CEO of WPP, becoming the first woman to lead one of the world’s largest advertising groups, a role historically occupied by men.

Rose's appointment comes at a critical juncture for WPP, as the company grapples with declining revenues, lost client accounts, and its lowest share price in 16 years, following aggressive competition from rivals like Publicis, which surpassed WPP as the largest global agency by revenue last year.

Rose joins WPP from Microsoft, where she currently serves as Chief Operating Officer for Global Enterprise, guiding large corporations through digital and AI-driven business transformations.

Previously, she held senior roles at Microsoft, including CEO of Microsoft UK and President of Microsoft Western Europe, leading market expansion and technology integration initiatives.

Rose's earlier career includes leadership roles at Vodafone, Virgin Media, and 15 years at The Walt Disney Company, positioning her uniquely to manage the convergence of media, technology, and creative industries.

One of Rose’s immediate challenges will be addressing the strategic consolidation of WPP Media, spearheaded by Brian Lesser, to centralise media buying power and enhance data analytics capabilities. This initiative aims to drive greater efficiency, foster cross-agency collaboration, and deliver data-driven solutions to global clients.

Rose's arrival coincides with heightened investor expectations for rapid improvement in growth, profitability, and digital transformation.

Her extensive experience with AI and digital technology at Microsoft offers a practical foundation for meeting these demands, particularly as the advertising industry moves swiftly toward automation, AI, and data-driven marketing.

WPP’s recent trading update underscored the severity of Rose’s challenges, with second-quarter organic revenue declining by up to 6%, prompting revised full-year forecasts predicting a decline of between 3% and 5%.

As the first female CEO at WPP, Rose will also be expected to champion diversity and inclusivity, addressing industry-wide concerns and improving employee engagement and retention.

Rose will receive an annual salary of £1.25 million, with eligibility for both short-term and long-term incentive plans consistent with the Directors’ Compensation Policy approved by shareholders in 2023. Her contract details will soon be available at WPP’s registered office and on its website.

Industry observers emphasise that Rose’s tenure will ultimately be defined by her ability to effectively integrate technology, unify WPP’s complex global structure, and restore competitive advantage.

Her background at Microsoft and previous board membership at WPP positions her to tackle the critical issues facing the company today.

In her own words, "WPP is a company I know and love, not only from my six years on the board but as a client and partner for many years. I couldn’t be happier or more excited to work with this brilliant, talented, creative team to write WPP's next chapter together."