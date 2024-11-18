Festive ad volume on TV, print drop; radio and digital witness uptick

New Delhi: The advertising volume during the entire festive period starting from Navratri to Diwali this year dampened the hopes of television broadcasters across genres.

According to the TAM Adex data for the full festive period between October 3 to Nov 1, 2024, TV advertising witnessed a 9% drop from the comparable festive period of the previous year between October 15 to November 13, 2023.

The number of advertisers and categories active during the festive period also were down by 9% and 8%, respectively.

Print Advertising, which saw 2% growth in the Navratri period, also settled 4% lower during the full festive period compared with last year.

The count of advertisers and categories across print dropped by 5% and 7%, respectively.

Radio reversed the industry trend to register a 13% growth during the full festive period this year.

The advertising volume on Digital grew 22% over the same period in the previous year.

The count of advertisers present across digital mediums increased by 21%.