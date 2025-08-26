FCB India unveils creative-first office in Gurugram

New Delhi: FCB India has inaugurated its new office in Gurugram, spanning 28,000 sq. ft., in a project designed and executed by Brawn Globus. The workspace, themed “The Urban Jungle,” reflects the agency’s emphasis on creativity, collaboration, and unconventional design.

Completed in June 2025, the office incorporates biophilic and green design elements alongside raw textures and open layouts intended to encourage interaction and idea-sharing. The design aims to create an environment that blends imaginative concepts with functional workspace, establishing a distinctive setting for creative operations.

Brawn Globus, as the design and build partner, managed the project from concept through to completion, maintaining timelines and quality standards. Sandeep Singh, Managing Director of Brawn Globus, commented, “We are proud to have partnered with FCB India in creating a space that is as bold and inventive as the brand itself. The Urban Jungle office demonstrates our philosophy of blending design innovation with flawless delivery. Advertising thrives on imagination without boundaries. We wanted the workplace to be as inspiring as the ideas the FCB team creates every day.”