FCB forms Creative Council for India

FCB Group India has announced the launch of its Creative Council.

The council will consist of Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB India; Hemant Shringy, CCO, FCB Ulka; Rakesh Menon, CCO, FCB Interface; Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect; Kartikeya Tiwari, Creative Digital Partner, FCB Group India; Anusheela Saha, NCD, FCB India; Udayan Chakravarty, NCD, FCB India; and Suchitra Gahlot, NCD, FCB Ulka.

In a press statement, FCB said that the council is designed to elevate the culture of creativity, embrace new-age problem-solving, and set global benchmarks for exceptional work across the group by leveraging new-age tools using technology and data.

“The council, with its unwavering focus on delivering exceptional work, will also focus on developing groundbreaking work that resonates with audiences and delivers real solutions to client challenges,” it added.

Dheeraj Sinha, Group CEO of FCB Group India & South Asia, said, "At FCB Group India, we believe that creativity is the heart of everything we do. The launch of the Creative Council is a testament to our commitment to 'Creativity is an economic multiplier’, fostering an innovative, creative culture and continually pushing the boundaries of what's new. This council will work together to solve real client problems, enabling us to deliver work that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our clients and the industry at large."