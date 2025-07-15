Famous Innovations wins creative duties for Nilkamal Sleep

New Delhi: Famous Innovations has been appointed the creative agency on record for Nilkamal Sleep, the sleep mattress division of the Indian furniture brand, Nilkamal.

Following a multi-agency pitch, the agency has been entrusted with end-to-end brand building, including strategic brand positioning, campaign planning, visual identity, and content systems across digital and traditional media.

“We are delighted to welcome Famous Innovations as our creative partner for both mainline and digital advertising. Their sharp strategic thinking and bold creative reputation align perfectly with our ambitions for Nilkamal Sleep. We look forward to a journey filled with impactful storytelling and breakthrough campaigns that elevate our brand to new heights,” said Manish Parekh, Joint Managing Director, Nilkamal.

Shiv Sethuraman, Chief Transformation Officer, Famous Innovations, said, “Nilkamal is a brand most of us have grown up with, and we’re excited to help now shape its next chapter in the sleep solutions space. This is a rare opportunity to build a brand that doesn’t just sell mattresses, but champions better sleep as a way of life. We’re looking forward to blending insight, sharp strategy, and creative ambition to make Nilkamal Sleep a brand people truly relate to.

