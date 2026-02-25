Estee Lauder appoints WPP Media as global media AOR

New Delhi: The Estée Lauder Companies has appointed WPP as its global media agency of record, according to news reports.

With this move, the company will consolidate its media planning and buying under a single network following a global review.

As per a report, the consolidated media business is valued at about £500 million. The account will be headquartered out of WPP Media’s Singapore office.

The appointment follows a global media review that began in January 2026, covering media activity across an estimated 150 markets, where Estée Lauder had been working with multiple agencies across regions.

The review was part of a broader effort to streamline operations as the beauty group looks to sharpen execution across brands including Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Origins, Bobbi Brown and Aveda.

The consolidation also comes after Estée Lauder created the role of Chief Digital & Marketing Officer and appointed Aude Gandon, effective August 1, 2025.