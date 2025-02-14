Essencemediacom bags Godrej Consumer Products’ media mandate

New Delhi: Essencemediacom has bagged the media mandate of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL).
The media account is pegged to be around Rs 700 crore. Madison Media was the incumbent agency on the account.
Essencemediacom will handle the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation for GCPL across traditional and digital media in the Indian market.
Essencemediacom won the mandate for GCPL following an intensive pitch spanning over four months. Starting from ( April, 2025), Essencemediacom will take over responsibilities from the current media agency, Madison World.
Harshdeep Chhabra, Head - Global Media, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, “Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is on a growth trajectory driven by expansion into newer categories and introduction of innovative brands while continuing to focus on achieving volume growth ahead of the industry. In line with our growth vision, we are delighted to have Essencemediacom as our new media agency partner. We are certain that their depth of experience in both traditional media and digital media will help us create a much bigger impact and help drive innovation across our product categories.”
He further said, “Madison World has been our trusted media partner for over 20 years and contributed immensely to the GCPL growth journey. We thank them for helping shape the direction our brands have taken over the years.”
Navin Khemka, CEO Essencemediacom South Asia, said, " We are excited to be appointed the media partner for Godrej Consumer Products, one of the largest FMCG advertisers in the country today. We feel privileged to be part of their journey, bringing our expertise and depth in media planning, coupled with cutting-edge technology for best-in-class media solutions. We are confident of leading GCPL in the future of their transformation journey, led by a combination of efficiency, effectiveness & innovation across media and consumer segments.”