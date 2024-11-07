Entries now open for Adfest Lotus Awards 2025

New Delhi: Adfest is now accepting entries for the Adfest 2025 Lotus Awards.

Themed “COLLiDE”, Adfest 2025 will be held at Peach, Royal Cliff Hotels Group in Pattaya, Thailand, from Thursday 20 – Saturday 22 March 2025.

Adfest has added a new Lotus category to its Lotus Awards line-up, the Creative Strategy Lotus.

The Adfest Lotus Awards line-up totals 22 Lotus categories that celebrate the region’s best creativity and craftsmanship. The Lotus Awards include Brand Experience Lotus, Commerce Lotus, Creative Strategy Lotus, Design Lotus, Digital & Social Lotus, Digital Craft Lotus, Direct Lotus, Effective Lotus, Entertainment Lotus, Film Craft Lotus, Film Lotus, INNOVA Lotus, Lotus Roots, Media Lotus, Mobile Lotus, New Director Lotus, Outdoor Lotus, PR Lotus, Press Lotus, Print & Outdoor Craft Lotus, Radio & Audio Lotus and Sustainable Lotus.

The Creative Strategy Lotus awards creative problem-solving with perceptive insights to devise a creative strategy that enhances that brand. It recognises the crucial roles strategic planning and creative solutions play in the success of a campaign.

The Entertainment Lotus has also expanded to include more Gaming and Sports categories to recognise the increasing involvement of gaming and sports in brand communications.

The deadlines for Adfest 2025 Lotus Awards entry submissions are as follows: the Early Bird deadline is Friday, December 13, 2024, and the Regular deadline is Friday, January 10, 2025.