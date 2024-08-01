Disney+ Hotstar collaborates with PubMatic to scale ad reach in India

Delhi: PubMatic announced its association with Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar has selected PubMatic to enable programmatic monetisation of content across multiple buying channels, including audience based and 1:1 private marketplace (PMP) and programmatic guaranteed campaigns.

PubMatic’s sell-side technology allows publishers to connect with a broad set of global buyers aimed at allowing them to maintain control over their user experience and maximise revenue yield.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar," said Jason Barnes, Chief Revenue Officer, APAC at PubMatic. "With a rich and diverse catalog of premium on-demand content, Disney+ Hotstar offers premium video advertising at scale for advertisers. By leveraging PubMatic’s sell-side technology platform, advertisers across India and globally can now reach vast and highly engaged audiences.”

“Collaborating with PubMatic aligns with our goal to provide a premium viewing experience for our users, while delivering measurable results for our advertisers," said Dhruv Dhawan, Head of Ads at Disney+ Hotstar. "Utilising sell-side technology like PubMatic offers the advantage of not limiting access to one set of buyers. This approach makes Disney+ Hotstar's highly engaged audiences available to a broad spectrum of advertisers, and ensures advertising is relevant and engaging for our users.”