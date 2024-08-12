Disney+ Hotstar brings ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ to 3D anamorphic billboards

Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar has launched 21 3D anamorphic billboards across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru for the release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on the platform.

The 3D anamorphic billboards have been introduced across multiple locations in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru such as Jio World Drive, Cyber Hub, and Garuda Mall to name a few. These billboards show the apes from the film leaning out from the screen, giving the impression that the apes might jump out at any moment. The billboards use advanced visual technology to create a sense of depth and motion.

Directed by Wes Ball, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes released on Disney+ Hotsar on August 2 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.