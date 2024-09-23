Digital ad spends to outpace TV this festive season, says Roopali Sharma of Havas Media

New Delhi: This festive season, digital ad spends are expected to outpace TV, marking a significant shift from previous years when television dominated the media landscape, said Roopali Sharma, President of North & East Planning at Havas Media India.

According to Sharma, the festive ad landscape is transforming, with digital spends surpassing TV, AI-driven marketing gaining momentum, and quick commerce platforms playing a pivotal role in driving festive sales.

In an interview with BestMediaInfo.com, Sharma commented, “Digital platforms are now leading the way because consumers are spending more time on OTT, social media, and e-commerce platforms. Advertisers are drawn to digital for its precision targeting and measurable outcomes," she said.

AI-driven marketing is also playing a growing role in campaign strategy. Sharma noted, "Brands are increasingly leveraging AI to optimise campaigns in real-time, deliver personalised messages, and enhance customer experiences." By analysing vast amounts of data, AI enables advertisers to create highly targeted campaigns that resonate with individual preferences, which will be especially critical as competition intensifies during the festive period.

Another emerging trend is the rise of quick commerce (Q-Com), as consumers prioritize fast delivery and convenience. Q-Com platforms are becoming key channels for last-minute and impulse purchases. "Brands are not just using Q-Com for sales but also for real-time marketing and promotional tie-ups, ensuring they reach consumers at the critical moment of decision-making," Sharma explained.

Moving ahead in the conversation, Sharma highlighted that beyond digital, radio is set to experience a surge in ad spends this festive season, especially due to its strengths as a geo-targeted and reminder-building medium. She said, “Radio offers advertisers the ability to reach specific regional audiences, making it an effective tool for localized campaigns. Its affordability and flexibility also allow brands to complement their broader media strategies, reinforcing messages and creating additional touchpoints.”

She further said that radio’s ability to create immediate brand recall, especially in urban and semi-urban areas, is crucial during the festive season when competition for consumer attention intensifies. “As listeners tune in during commutes or daily activities, radio provides brands with repeated exposure in key moments, ensuring that their campaigns remain top-of-mind as consumers make purchasing decisions,” added Sharma.

As per Sharma, this festive season is set to witness a significant surge in marketing spends, defying expectations that IPL, the T-20 World Cup, and elections would overshadow budgets. "Many categories are gearing up for increased ad investments, which reflects the overall positive sentiment," said Sharma.

Contrary to the belief that these high-profile events would dominate, the festive period remains a prime opportunity for brands to connect with consumers, capitalising on the heightened market activity.

She noted that while the World Cup stole the show during last year's festive buzz, this season will continue to see a surge in new programming, top reality show seasons, and world television premieres (WTPs). "The combination of festive excitement and fresh content makes this period highly appealing for advertisers looking to tap into an engaged audience," she added.

While FMCG remains the dominant player in festive ad spending, other categories like mattresses, automobiles, and online delivery services are ramping up their investments as well.

This reflects a broad market optimism, with brands from various sectors looking to capitalise on the festive sentiment. "What’s striking is the increasing share of digital spending in the media mix," Sharma noted.

She said, "With consumers shifting online, brands are allocating larger budgets to digital platforms—whether through programmatic ads, social media campaigns, or e-commerce partnerships."