Diageo renews partnership with Enormous Brands for five of its brands

New Delhi: Diageo has renewed its partnership with Enormous Brands for five brands.

As part of the renewed collaboration, apart from managing the creative mandate of Royal Challenge, Signature from the prestige segment; Singleton and Tanqueray from the Reserve portfolio, Enormous Brands will additionally manage the creative mandate for Don Julio, the icon of luxury in India.

In a press statement, Enormous wrote, “Over the past year, the partnership has yielded good results, with several high-impact campaigns across channels that have not only enhanced brand visibility but also deepened consumer engagement.”

As its creative partner, Enormous Brands will continue to manage brand strategy and creative solutions, leading to mainline, digital, and on-ground executions.