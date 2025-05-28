dentsu X India to handle integrated media mandate for Okaya Power

New Delhi: dentsu X India has secured the integrated media mandate for Okaya Power, a company operating in India’s power solutions sector. The account was awarded following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed from dentsu X’s Gurugram office.
Under the mandate, dentsu X will be responsible for media planning, strategy, and investment management across various platforms. The agency plans to apply its data-driven approach to develop media solutions aimed at expanding Okaya Power’s brand presence.
The collaboration is intended to support Okaya’s focus on long-term performance and sustainability. dentsu X will draw on its capabilities in media, technology, data, and content to support the brand’s marketing efforts across India.
Sujata Dwibedy, CEO, dentsu X India, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Okaya Power at this exciting stage of their growth journey. At dentsu X, we believe in building experiences beyond media, and this mandate is a testament to our ability to integrate data, technology, and creativity to deliver real business outcomes”
Arush Gupta, CEO, Okaya Power, said, “As we evolve into a more consumer-connected and future-focused brand, our collaboration with dentsu X empowers us to unlock deeper insights, smarter media strategies, and sharper storytelling. This partnership will help amplify Okaya’s voice across platforms, strengthen our emotional connect with consumers, and accelerate our journey toward becoming a truly loved and trusted power solutions brand.”