New Delhi: Following its global rollout in Cannes in June 2025, dentsu has launched its Sports & Entertainment network in India, appointing Yosuke Murai as Head of the practice.

Dentsu Sports & Entertainment in India is designed to bridge culture and commerce, helping brands engage with fans, creators, and communities across metros, tier-2 towns, and international platforms. The practice will focus on anime, sports and esports, influencer marketing, and entertainment content.

Murai brings nearly two decades of experience in media, advertising, and corporate strategy, with sports and entertainment at the core of his work. He has led campaigns at dentsu Inc., integrating culture, content, and commerce.

In India, he will combine dentsu’s global expertise with the country’s cultural landscape to create experiences that engage audiences and creators while delivering business outcomes.

Yoshinobu Ise, Global Head of dentsu Sports & Entertainment, said, “The launch of dentsu Sports & Entertainment in India opens a new chapter for connecting people, ideas, and communities at scale.

We will create experiences that inspire fans, elevate creators, and empower brands to engage meaningfully with audiences across sports, entertainment, and content, while offering business opportunities in the fast-growing market to our partners such as IP rights owners. This initiative brings global expertise that dentsu has developed over decades to India’s vibrant landscape, shaping moments that matter and driving lasting impact.”

India’s streaming ecosystem is expanding rapidly, with cricket and premium content making up nearly 30% of the OTT market. Major sporting and entertainment properties such as IPL 2025, the ICC Champions Trophy, and the Asia Cup have already shown significant audience engagement, highlighting the potential of culture-driven content in India.

Globally, anime and sports docuseries are attracting large audiences, with 48% of APAC consumers watching anime weekly and 71% preferring sports docuseries.

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu, said, “Culture is the thread that stitches India together. From cricket that turns every gully into a stadium to festivals that light up our streets, these moments define us as Bharat.

With dentsu Sports & Entertainment, we are stepping into these lived experiences, music, sport, cinema, and celebrations that define who we are. When brands find a place in these cultural moments, they don’t just win visibility; they win trust, relevance, and growth. For us, this isn’t business; it is personal.”

Yosuke Murai added, “India is one of the world’s most exciting frontiers for sports, entertainment, and culture. A middle class nearing a billion, rising disposable incomes, and a young population have created unparalleled appetite for live experiences. Here, passion drives business impact.

Whether esports, live entertainment, or the booming creator economy, brands have an opportunity to shape culture and unlock growth. Our mission is to harness dentsu’s global IP and expertise, including the deep content business knowledge and networks built over decades by dentsu Japan, alongside Bharat’s cultural depth, to create experiences that inspire the world.”