dentsu India Media practice adds 80 brands in 2024, billings up 10%

New Delhi: dentsu India’s Media Practice added 80 brands to its portfolio and achieved a 10% growth in billings in 2024.

In a statement, dentsu said that its blend of Marketing x Tech x Consulting creates a powerful formula for delivering meaningful innovation and real impact.

New client wins included General Insurance Council, LG Electronics, SKECHERS, Akasa Air, Vero Moda, Flipkart, Myntra, Sintex, Amazon Seller Services, CK Birla Healthcare, Kotak Mutual Fund, Ardex Endura, Shopper Stop, D DÉCOR, Godrej Properties, HAMDARD, TATA Mutual Fund, TATA Realty, Quick Heal Technologies, Unity Small Finance Bank, Meesho, Waree Energies, Vi-John, Berger Paints, Suzuki, and Be-Rite (Gemini Edibles & Fats), among others.

“This year has been nothing short of transformative,” said Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu. “Our Media Practice has brilliantly leveraged cutting-edge technology and data insights to diversify and expand our core offerings, unlocking new growth opportunities. As we target a higher double-digit organic growth in 2025, our focus remains on raising the bar, delivering breakthroughs, and staying true to dentsu’s global vision of Innovating to Impact,” he added.

Dentsu India’s Media Innovations and Solutions team made remarkable strides in 2024, delivering and executing groundbreaking work across branded content, influencer marketing, gaming, and sports. “This led to a 4X delta in the business, highlighting the transformative impact of these innovative strategies,” the agency added.

Anita Kotwani, CEO - Media, South Asia, dentsu emphasised, “Our success is driven by a relentless focus on delivering measurable results for our clients. With data-driven insights and a digitally charged mindset, we continuously adapt to market demands, setting new benchmarks and crafting impactful, future-ready solutions. Looking forward, we aim to redefine excellence in the media landscape, achieving double-digit growth in 2025.”

In terms of Product & Tech, the dentsu Media Practice has renewed its ambition to build Glocal. In partnership with Meta, Google, and other large strategic partners, it has built global capabilities in consumer intelligence and retail intelligence products that are globally scaled. It has also been one of the few strategic partners chosen for such builds.

The Media Practice’s growth was further amplified by new-age solutions, including:

Retail Media

Performance Practice 2.0

Spark: An advanced Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM) tool

Total Commerce

Dentsu Retail reported a fivefold growth, underscoring the success of its data-driven strategies in delivering tangible results.

Dentsu’s growth story is anchored in its integrated approach, combining the power of Media, CXM, and Creative. It wrote in the statement that the proprietary Media++ Framework elevated this approach, enabling end-to-end strategies that address every stage of the customer journey, further cementing dentsu’s position as the industry’s first true Media++ agency.