Dentsu India appoints Abhirup Datta as CEO of its Performance Media Solutions

New Delhi: Dentsu India announced Abhirup Datta's appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Performance Media Solutions.

He will lead Dentsu Performance 2.0, enhancing the network's performance marketing capabilities and driving sales growth for Sokrati.

Working in close collaboration with Nilesh Gohil, President of Performance Practice and CEO of Sokrati, he will be reporting to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia.

Kotwani said, “Abhirup's leadership is pivotal as we advance our performance marketing capabilities. Our Performance 2.0 approach reimagines performance solutions, encompassing data, analytics, marketplaces, and commerce solutions for today's dynamic digital landscape. Abhirup's vision ensures we stay ahead. With Abhirup and Nilesh, we're poised to shape the future of performance marketing with innovative solutions.”

Datta added, “It’s a truly exciting challenge to lead Dentsu India’s Performance 2.0, and I am absolutely excited about this opportunity. Being part of Dentsu in this era of AI and data-driven marketing presents a chance to help redefine what’s possible for brands. With Sokrati’s ability to deliver innovative and market-leading solutions, I look forward to closely collaborating with the incredible teams at Dentsu and Sokrati to build a new reality for our network and drive even greater client growth.”

With over 20 years of experience across retail, telecom, travel, and media, Datta brings expertise in scaling businesses and driving revenue growth. Previously, he led app growth and revenue initiatives at ZEE5 and held leadership roles at Disney Star, TUI India, HT Media, and Bharti Retail.