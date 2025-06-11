DDB Mudra Group to host Portfolio Night 2025 in Mumbai on October 30

New Delhi: The One Club for Creativity announced DDB Mudra Group in Mumbai will again serve as one of the dozens of city hosts for its long-running Portfolio Night, taking place around the world on October 30, 2025.

Advertisment

The club also revealed Google will serve as the exclusive global sponsor of this year’s edition.

Established in 2003, Portfolio Night is recognised as the world’s largest advertising portfolio review program.

This fast-paced evening of advice, networking, and recruitment takes place in dozens of cities around the world on the same date to help the next generation of creative talent entering the industry.

The program includes Portfolio Night All-Stars, a weeklong virtual program where each city host selects one young creative in their market with the best portfolio to participate. The All-Stars will work in global teams on a brief from Google, and attend seminars and recruiting sessions. At the end of the week, each team presents their pitch to a panel including representatives from Google, with the Grand Prize winning Portfolio Night All-Stars flown to New York by The One Club for Creative Week 2026.

Google’s exclusive global sponsorship will involve participation in some local Portfolio Night events, as well as providing and evaluating the All-Stars brief.

"What excites me most about Portfolio Night is its sheer global reach,” said Sheila Larkin, Head of Talent, Google Creative Lab. “Creativity knows no borders, and to be able to connect with aspiring talent from Auckland to Jakarta, New York to Shanghai, all on the same night – that's truly powerful. This partnership allows us to tap into diverse perspectives and fresh voices, which are absolutely essential for building products and experiences that resonate with everyone, everywhere."

Portfolio Night serves as the gateway for young talent to enter the industry, enabling the best of the present — hundreds of renowned international creative directors — to meet and mentor the leaders of the future in industry hubs around the world.

The event also offers a number of benefits for hosts, serving as a crucial tool for agencies to recruit top young talent. It also provides agencies and organisations with a platform for recognition from local industry peers, and a place on the global stage as the ad world tunes in to this unique event.

“Portfolio Night is the only program of its kind that serves as a high-visibility opportunity for agencies, organisations, and creative professionals to give back to the industry by guiding the earliest steps of future copywriters, art directors, creators, and technologists,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity. “We’re grateful for the agencies and organisations who serve as hosts, and greatly appreciate the global support from Google that plays a key role in making it possible.”

Branding for Portfolio Night 2025 was created by 2022 Young Guns Winner, Ana Miminoshvili represented by Glasshouse Artists in North America.