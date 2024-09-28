Day 2 of Kyoorius Designyatra 2024: Personal stories and creativity take center stage

New Delhi: The second day of Designyatra 2024 was a blend of several personal stories that helped bring the conference theme, Academy of Play, to life.

The day started with Matt Alagiah introducing the masterminds behind PepsiCo’s design vision, Tanu Sinha and Gianmauro Vella. They shared insights into campaigns like 7Up's Onam edition and Lay’s packaging.

Their people-centric design approach illustrated how culture and product design blend seamlessly on a global stage, leaving the delegates with a masterclass in product design.

Habibeh Madjdabadi took the delegates on a journey through the Iranian landscape with her sculptural brilliance. Her candid discussion about overcoming challenges resonated deeply, inspiring many in the audience.

Delegates cheered for Dentsu’s Hajime Yakushiji, who showcased his portfolio and emphasised creative problem-solving in design. His talk, ranging from simple electronics to the cosmos, highlighted the power of imagination and how it can inspire people to push beyond traditional advertising.

Armed with her gigantic scrapbook, Australian designer Gemma O'Brien shared her modern fairytale journey with the delegates, drawing murals made with her best childhood friends, leading to her impressive large-scale works. She spoke about transforming words into art and wowed the audience with a live demonstration of drawing fonts on stage. O’Brien’s talk beautifully embodied the play between digital and analogue type, from gigantic murals to small posters, leaving the spellbound audience in awe.

The magic of type continued as the dynamic duo, Kimya Gandhi and Rob Keller, took the stage. These Professors of Play showed students how to take play seriously while being truly in love with the art of type. They focused on their use of Devanagari to authentically express cultural narratives—an essential part of design that shouldn’t be an afterthought. Their chemistry lit up the room, leaving Indians proud of their heritage.

Studio Waldemeyer’s Moritz Waldemeyer and Nazanin Farahbod mesmerised attendees with their unique blend of engineering and art, living up to their titles as “Art Engineers.” Their incredible work, including collaborations with Bentley and a music video for Ellie Goulding, left the room awestruck. As Moritz held up a candle he designed, the room filled with a light of hope and excitement.

Fashion designer Amna Elshandaweely shared her remarkable journey from a young girl who found nothing in the market to her liking to creating her own jumpsuit that transformed her life. Her storytelling captivated the audience as she recounted the trials she faced in a world full of fashion standards and her determination to create her own identity. Amna’s vibrant energy resonated through the room, inspiring everyone to embrace their individuality and creativity. The audience erupted in cheers as she shared her process and how each piece reflects her personal story, leaving them breathless with admiration.

Closing the day in style, Wade and Leta dazzled the captivated crowd with their creative magic. Their relationship, both personal and professional, intertwined beautifully as they discussed how they play better together when trying new things. Their collaborative spirit shone through as they shared stories of experimentation and growth, demonstrating how their bond fuels their creativity. The audience was left inspired by their approach to design, where play and exploration are integral to their process.

The day ended with several workshops, in addition to the specially curated experience zones that drew upon the idea of reviving playfulness in design. This year's Designyatra, with its "Academy of Play" theme, focuses on mastering the art of play in design.