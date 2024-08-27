Comscore and FreeWheel ink partnership for privacy-resilient CTV advertising

New Delhi: Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore and a provider of audience targeting solutions for programmatic activation, and FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the television advertising industry, announced a partnership to support privacy-resilient ID-free audiences for CTV.

The innovation aims to provide publishers with streamlined access to future-proofed audience monetization tools and provide buyers the ability to reach targeted audiences at scale across premium CTV content.

The company’s release revealed that with the integration of Proximic by Comscore’s data directly into FreeWheel’s ad management platform, publishers working with FreeWheel will be able to access content-level categorisation data, including contextual advertising capabilities:



This data will enable inventory packaging against high-demand segments, such as interest and purchase-intent behaviors, in a highly scalable manner thanks to the ID-free and privacy-resilient nature of these Proximic datasets.

Buyers seeking to reach targeted audiences on premium CTV inventory will benefit from FreeWheel’s extensive network of DSP integrations to execute their deals.

FreeWheel will surface Proximic by Comscore’s full contextual suite, including IAB categories, brand safety and suitability, enabling content-level inventory insights. Additionally, more than one thousand Proximic ID-free interest and purchase intent audiences will be made available in Audience Manager, FreeWheel’s simplified solution for ingesting, managing and activating audiences across any screen.

“With CTV now a core component of modern media campaigns, the industry needs a multitude of solutions that unlock audience targeting and content-level buying across premium video while still respecting consumer privacy,” said Matt Clark, Vice-President, Partnerships, FreeWheel. “By partnering with Proximic by Comscore, FreeWheel is facilitating even more data optionality in a privacy-first manner by combining the power of purchase data and content-level insights across premium streaming publishers at scale.”

"At Paramount, we are committed to providing best-in-class programmatic activation and making television a full-funnel performance vehicle for advertisers of all sizes,” said Leo O’Connor, SVP of Advertising at Paramount. “Comscore’s ID-free audience data expands our targeting capabilities within our EyeQ solution to include interest and intent signals, providing more flexibility and choice for advertisers looking to activate scalable audience buys across Paramount’s massive domestic and international digital content portfolio in a privacy-sensitive manner.”

“As the programmatic TV advertising landscape undergoes critical transformation, we’re thrilled to be joining forces with FreeWheel to provide publishers and media buyers with privacy-resilient, ID-free audience targeting solutions when and where they need them the most,” said Rachel Gantz, Managing Director, Proximic by Comscore. “Together with FreeWheel, Comscore is changing the fundamental nature of programmatic TV into an effective, privacy-forward advertising environment.”

Sari Applebaum, Senior Director of Digital Investment, Hearts and Science, said, “Having access to options for reaching targeted audiences, especially within the pharmaceutical vertical, across premium video content and without infringing on a consumer’s data privacy helps us unlock the potential of CTV for our business.”

Paramount is the first to adopt this new solution, and it will be available for additional publishers later this year.