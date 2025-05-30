Channel Factory unveils AI driven media tools to improve campaign visibility and efficiency

New Delhi: Channel Factory, a global platform focused on brand suitability and contextual advertising, has announced the launch of Channel Factory Intelligence, a new AI-powered suite designed to enhance media intelligence. The company is also introducing two new tools: the Media Intelligence Hub, a unified reporting dashboard, and a Chatbot Assistant, an AI-based tool offering advertisers real-time analysis and reporting.
As advertisers increasingly face challenges due to fragmented insights across platforms, the company claims its technology offers a solution without requiring users to trade transparency for automation. A study independently verified by PwC reportedly found that Channel Factory helped reduce media waste by over 20% and achieved 99% accuracy in content categorisation.
“Channel Factory’s technology supported our digital media efforts by helping us achieve more accurate contextual targeting. Their platform contributed to better audience alignment and improved deliveries. The added transparency and insights have been helpful in refining our approach,” said Shantanu Sirohi, CEO of Interactive Avenues.
The company is also rolling out its Chatbot Assistant, described as Channel Factory’s first personalised AI data analyst. Embedded within the firm’s ActivateIQ platform, the assistant combines real-time analytics with contextual intelligence to help advertisers quickly respond to campaign data and make informed adjustments to strategy, creative, or budget allocations.
“Running ad campaigns requires you to dig through mountains of data. Some of it is valuable, but so much can be insignificant, forcing you to spend time digging through unnecessary metrics to find actionable insights. Our industry is only tapping the surface of what’s possible when you can apply AI to solve this problem,” said Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer at Channel Factory.
The Media Intelligence Hub, also available within ActivateIQ, offers a centralised dashboard where advertisers can view campaign metrics, delivery data, and performance figures across platforms. The tool is intended to replace fragmented reporting systems and support more cohesive decision-making.
The dashboard includes machine learning capabilities to forecast trends, automate reports, and provide real-time recommendations. According to the company, this enables advertisers to adopt more proactive campaign strategies, track planned versus actual media spending, and make mid-campaign adjustments to optimise return on investment.