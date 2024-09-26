Cannes Lions collaborate with WARC and TOI for a panel discussion on creative effectiveness

New Delhi: Over the past two years, WARC and The Times of India Group facilitated an industry-wide dialogue by engaging leaders and driving conversations in the marketing and advertising ecosystem. In the first year, The Times of India and WARC explored the theme of “Unlocking Creative Effectiveness” through a panel discussion with industry experts.

Last year, the focus of the evening was on the "Creative Catalyst," accompanied by a debate on whether long-term brand building is an unnecessary indulgence in the age of digital.

This year’s knowledge series saw Cannes Lions also joining hands to promote the cause of creative effectiveness even further.

The evening commenced as Ed Pank, SVP Lions, APAC, took the stage, igniting the crowd with campaigns from this year’s festival of creativity and some of the key themes that resonated. From how brands made the most of humour to connect with consumers to the significance of incorporating culture into brand communication, it was a session filled with work from India and around the globe.

Next, Rica Facundo, Managing Editor APAC, WARC, and Biprorshee Das, India Editor, WARC, dived into "Lessons in Creative Impact." This session presented the audience with a deep-dive into the latest trends in effectiveness while busting some common misconceptions on what makes creativity effective. As the session progressed, the speakers presented case studies from some of the brands in India and globally.

Following this, Partha Sinha, President and Chief Brand Officer, BCCL, The Times of India, and Sudhanshu Vats, Managing Director, Designate of Pidilite Industries, engaged the crowd in a discussion on "The Influence of Marketing in the Boardroom."

Sinha brought up several provocations about the role of marketing, and the discussion enlightened everyone present with perspectives on how the CMO and marketing in general navigate the complexities of the boardroom.