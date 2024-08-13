Can you pronounce ‘Croissant’ for Britannia Treat and Snapchat?

Delhi: Britannia Treat Croissant has teamed up with Snapchat to launch a new lens that puts pronunciation skills to the test with a twist. The Britannia Treat Croissant Pronunciation Challenge is a collaboration that comes as an extension of the ongoing efforts by the brand, after the ‘Croissant Pronunciation Expert’ internship.

With this lens, Snapchatters can say "Croissant” (pronounced: kva-sawng) and watch as a meter gauges their pronunciation. When users nail the pronunciation, they will view a virtual croissant crown.

Yudhishter Shringi, Chief Business Officer Bread, Cake and Rusk, Britannia, said, “We are happy to partner with Snapchat, marking a unique collaboration that blends our innovative spirit with Snapchat's dynamic platform. Both Snapchat and the croissant audience share a passion for creativity and trendsetting, making this partnership a perfect match. We have been seeing great traction for the lens where Snapchatters are actively sharing, saving and spending considerable time interacting with the lens. With Britannia Treat Croissant, we are committed to exploring unique avenues to connect with our consumers and elevate their experience. This initiative is not just about making 'Croissant' easier to pronounce; it's about enhancing awareness and embedding Britannia croissants into the everyday lives of our consumers. Our goal is to make Britannia synonymous with delicious croissants, and this partnership is a significant step in that direction."

Neha Jolly Sawhney, Head of Advertising Solutions - India, Snap Inc, said, “We're thrilled to partner with Britannia Treat Croissant for the Croissant Pronunciation Challenge on Snapchat. This innovative lens perfectly captures the fun and engaging spirit of our platform, allowing Snapchatters to connect and compete in a playful way. It's exciting to see how technology can bring people together over something as simple and delightful as pronouncing 'croissant' correctly. We look forward to seeing Snapchatters across India embrace this challenge and share their crowned moments with friends.”

The lens can be accessed here: