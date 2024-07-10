Cadbury, Dove, Google emerge as top brands in Smarties Business Impact Index India, APAC & Global 2023

New Delhi: MMA Global has announced the release of the Smarties Business Impact Index (BII) 2023, recognising the brands, advertisers, and agencies that have achieved success in driving business impact through marketing strategies across India, APAC and Global.

The index is developed in collaboration with the marketing effectiveness platform WARC and features in WARC 100, which evaluates and ranks the world's top campaigns.

Leading the rankings in India, Cadbury, Dove, and Google have emerged as the top brands. Mondelēz International, Unilever, and Alphabet have been recognised as the top advertisers. Creative agencies MullenLowe Lintas, Toaster, and Leo Burnett also appear in the list. WPP, Publicis Groupe and Omnicom Group swept the global ranking - top holding companies.

Moneka Khurana, Country Head and BOD member, MMA Global India, said, “Congratulations to the top rankers of the Smarties™ Business Impact Index 2023. They have shown remarkable innovation and leveraged big tech to create memorable experiences with true business impact. The BII, in partnership with WARC, reflects our commitment to recognizing and rewarding outstanding work in our industry. This inspires us to take the narrative on digital transformation forward. I am excited to see who will emerge on the list for 2024 and look forward to the stellar entries from across the ecosystem."

The APAC region witnessed performances with Mindshare Worldwide, Unilever, and Leo Burnett dominating the top spots across various categories. Globally, Unilever, Mondelēz International, and PepsiCo led the pack of top advertisers, while Mindshare Worldwide, Dentsu International, and Leo Burnett stood out as top agency networks.