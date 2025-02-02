Budget 2025 to boost OOH advertising, says RoshanSpace MD

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2025-26 is expected to significantly benefit the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, according to Junaid Shaikh, Managing Director of RoshanSpace Brandcom.

Shaikh highlighted several key budget initiatives that will contribute to the sector's growth.

"The Union Budget 2025-26 sets a strong foundation for the continued growth of the Indian advertising and OOH industry," Shaikh stated. He pointed to the Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund, investments in smart city infrastructure, and the expansion of public transport networks as creating "new avenues for impactful OOH and DOOH advertising."

Shaikh also anticipates increased consumer spending due to revised tax slabs, which will likely lead to higher advertising investments. "With increased disposable income due to revised tax slabs, consumer spending is expected to rise, leading to higher advertising investments across sectors," he explained.

The government's focus on technology also received praise. "The government's focus on 5G expansion, AI-driven automation, and programmatic advertising will further accelerate the adoption of real-time, data-driven campaigns," Shaikh noted. He added that public-private partnerships in urban renewal projects will unlock premium advertising spaces.

Looking ahead, Shaikh expressed optimism about the future of OOH advertising in India. "With AI-powered targeting, eco-friendly billboards, and interactive digital displays, the future of OOH in India looks dynamic and transformative," he concluded.