Britannia Winkin’ Cow transforms milkshake bottles into cricket bats

New Delhi: Britannia Winkin' Cow has announced the launch of a mobile cricket game. Collaborating with their technology partner MakeAR, this game integrates Britannia Winkin' Cow Milkshake bottles into an immersive augmented reality (AR) adventure.

This mobile cricket game integrates the bottle within the game where users can play with Winkin' Cow Milkshake bottles, turning them into cricket bats.

The game invites participants to scan the QR code provided on the Britannia Winkin' Cow bottles allowing them to dive into the game on the microsite.

Participants play the game and score runs. The top scorers will be rewarded with MetaShot Smart bats (Bluetooth-enabled).

Commenting on the campaign Abhishek Sinha, Chief Business Officer - Dairy, CEO Britannia Bel Foods, said, “We have launched this campaign specifically tailored for our young adult target group, who have a strong affinity for cricket games. We are committed to creating engaging and innovative experiences that leverage technology to provide our consumers with exceptional and immersive interactions. By partnering with MakeAR, we have crafted a truly immersive experience where Britannia Winkin' Cow Milkshake bottles become cricket bats. Consumers can hit shots with Winkin Cow bottles and stand a chance to win MetaShot smart bats. MetaShot’s cricket game brings alive the real cricket experience into your house. “

Srishti Jain, Founder of MakeAR commented, "By using computer vision and extended reality, we have created this first-of-its-kind gesture game that showcases how deep tech impacts innovation and serves as a perfect example of its transformative power. This emerging tech was used to perfectly marry the shots played on screen with the physical bottle shots, making it a beautiful use case of going truly phygital. We are excited to see how consumers will enjoy this unique blend of cricket and extended reality"

Prince Thomas, CEO and Co-founder, MetaShot, said, “We are thrilled that Britannia Winkin Cow selected MetaShot, a proudly Indian innovation, for this campaign. This collaboration extends beyond simple rewards.

MetaShot has integrated Winkin Cow branding, including the Winkin Cow - Cow Corner feature, within the game, enhancing the cricket excitement and bringing alive the brand campaign.”