BCCI invites bids for IPL 2025 media buying and strategy

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for appointing an agency for IPL’s (2025) media buying and strategy.

The EOI is issued for the media buying and strategy for IPL 2025 and the channelisation of budgets across media platforms.

The interested parties with the relevant experience will be asked to submit the following:

Detailed media plan and strategy for IPL 2025 within a budget of Rs 30 crore

Proof of work and in-house experience of media buying across all mediums

Agency cost, fee, or commission for each medium

Discounts from the on-going market rates for bulk buying

Outdoor innovation ideas

The deadline to express interest is March 10, 2025. The proposals can be submitted by March 13, 2025.

Interested parties can confirm their interest via email to rfq@bcci.tv.