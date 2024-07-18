As ‘Desi Girl’ PC turns 42, here’s a roundup of her ad journey

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra, our very own ‘Desi Girl’ turns 42 today. She soared to fame after winning the ‘Miss World’ title in 2000.

As per media reports, Chopra has an estimated net worth of around $80 million and commands fees of $5 million or more for endorsing brands. Her haircare brand, Anomaly, ranked second on Cosmetify's 'Wealthiest Brands in 2023' list. Chopra also holds significant stakes in companies such as the dating app Bumble and avatar company Genies.

She gained recognition after her debut in "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy" and further acclaim with films like "Andaaz," "Fashion," "Barfi," and "Mary Kom." Transitioning to Hollywood, she starred in the ABC thriller series "Quantico."

BestMediaInfo has curated a list of her advertisements over the years, including her work for Pepsi, Bumble, Colgate, Lux, Pantene, Assam Tourism, Cipla, Lyf, Rajnigandha Silver Pearls and Samsung.

1. Pepsi

Chopra has been a famous name associated with the beverage giant and has appeared in several of its ads, with fellow co-stars as well. She starred in Pepsi’s ‘Oh Yes! Abhi!’ campaign that promoted IPL in 2013, alongside Chris Gayle.

2. Bumble

An year after becoming an investor in the dating app, Chopra starred in its advertisement as an independent woman, ambitious and modern, who is looking for love and is ‘Equal, Not Loose.’

3. Colgate

Ticking off the list of actors who delivered the iconic ‘Kya aapke toothpaste mein namak hai?’ is also Chopra who endorsed Colgate Neem with Active Salt.

4. Lux

Chopra entered her ‘Cinderella’ era with her Lux advertisements that captured affluent desires and captured the feeling of ‘luxury’ with her enigmatic presence and affluent grandeur.

5. Pantene

Pantene, with ambassador Chopra, launched several ads including one introducing a new formula. Chopra surprised everyone by declaring, "With the new Pantene, you don’t just wash your hair, you strengthen it!" She emphasized that Pantene is more than shampoo, promising thicker, stronger hair in just 14 days.

6. Assam Tourism

The 2017 campaign of Assam Tourism (ATDC) with Chopra as the brand ambassador had received an overwhelming response. ATDC built on it to launch another ad film starring Chopra.

The film conceived and produced by the YAAP-Crayons Advertising collaborative team had been shot at various locations in Assam. The narrative shows PC experiencing different aspects of Assam with her close friend.

7. Cipla

In Cipla’s #BerokZindagi TV campaign, Chopra aimed to raise awareness about asthma and its treatment, addressing social stigma and promoting inhaler usage as the effective method for asthma management, surpassing oral medication.

8. Lyf

After the launch of Earth 2, a smartphone by Reliance Retail, a campaign was launched featuring Chopra who connected with the digital youth. The actor tried to demonstrate the smart features of the phone as ‘useful’ for all the needs of today's generation.

The campaign, shot by film director Punit Malhotra and produced by Dharma Production, featured Chopra in a lively engagement with Earth 2.

9. Rajnigandha Silver Pearls

In recognition of her undeniable talent, immense popularity, her humanitarianism, Rajnigandha Silver Pearls had chosen actor Chopra as brand ambassador. She featured in their TVC announcing the launch of saffron blended, silver coated cardamom seeds, 'Rajnigandha Silver Pearls', by DS Group.

The new 60-second TVC celebrated the little gestures of goodness that we make despite our hectic day-to-day life, with the slogan 'Achhai ki ek alag hi chamak hoti hai.’

10. Samsung

The idea behind the campaign was to bring back the fragrance of freedom and cheer in a woman's life by freeing her from the chore of washing clothes.

To best enunciate the essence, Chopra had been chosen as the brand ambassador. The choice was articulated by the research conducted by Cheil, wherein, the consumers found her demonstrating sensibility, smartness and individuality and therefore in sync with the brand.

Chopra’s play with the bubbles was both aspirational and insightful, representing what the modern Indian woman is seeking, giving her that time for herself whilst technology takes utmost care of her second skin.

Endorsements

Priyanka Chopra has endorsed brands like Pantene, Vatika Shampoo, Dabur Amla, Appy Fizz, Schmitten Luxury Chocolates, Beats By Dre, Lux, Nokia, Pepsi, Garnier, Nikon, Colgate, and more. Since 2015, she has avoided endorsing fairness products due to personal beliefs and distanced herself from brands like Nirav Modi's amid controversies.

She supports causes such as YouTube's Support Girl's Education and has been a Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2016. Chopra monetised her wedding by endorsing Tiffany & Co, Amazon, Ralph Lauren, and Forest Essentials. Exclusive rights to her wedding were sold to People’s Magazine.

Upcoming movies

Upcoming projects include 'The Bluff' with director Frank E Flower, 'Heads of State' with John Cena and Idris Elba, and Kevin Sullivan’s 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie. In Bollywood, she's expected in 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.