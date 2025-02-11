AR and VR will transform the way we consume content: Vinit Karnik

New Delhi: Traditional ads engage primarily the visual and auditory senses, missing out on touch, motion, and spatial awareness, which refers to knowing where you are in the physical space.

But AR and VR bridge this gap by providing a multi-sensory experience that can include haptic feedback, 3D spatial audio, and interactive visuals.

However, Vinit Karnik, Managing Director, Content, Entertainment, and Sports, GroupM, feels that there are certain challenges associated with the technology.

“The first factor is the speed of processing and low latency. The second factor is the increasing affordability of AR and VR technologies,” Karnik resolved.

Keeping the limitations aside, Karnik feels that AR and VR will transform the way people consume content.

Weighing in on the discussion, Karnik said, “As we pivot from 4G to 5G, I think the times are only going to be exciting because this (AR and VR) will transform the entire way we are consuming content. Today, there are almost 750 million smartphone users in India, and this is why we are calling it such a transformative time in terms of experiential content. Look at the e-commerce platforms and their ecosystem. From a shopping experience standpoint, the concept of AI try-ons has changed the way we shop today. You can now go on a phone app or a website and see various categories or even visualise how a shirt or a pair of spectacles will look on you.

To give you a number, AI try-ons make up 65% of engagement today on e-commerce platforms. The advancements in technology are paving the way for new and innovative shopping experiences that are more engaging and convenient.”

Citing the example of how Asian Paints is leading the AR and VR marketing space, Karnik said, “Asian Paints is innovating fantastically in the realm of mixed reality and immersive technology. They enable you to visualise your living room as it will look, offering an imaginative perspective. It's all about how technology is making this possible.”

Addressing concerns about the cost of AR and VR devices, Karnik said, “I think today we have AR and VR devices available at less than Rs 5000, which is another great achievement. The projection is that we will have almost 450 million people using AR and VR devices to have immersive shopping experiences.”

Going forward, Karnik believes that shopping and e-commerce platforms will be significant from a tech standpoint, and the real world is not far behind.

“We have seen great use of the sports ecosystem over the last couple of years. By 2025, the entire live entertainment sector will come alive, with Indian and international artists coming to India to create content and provide experiential shows. With the advancement of technology, the AR and VR interface will certainly be significant in India by 2025, especially in the entertainment sector,” Karnik said.