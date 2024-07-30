Apple mulls ads on Apple TV+

New Delhi: Apple may introduce ads on Apple TV+, according to media reports.

Discussions with the UK TV ratings body, Barb, suggest Apple is exploring ad tracking options. Although ads have only appeared in live sports events so far, Apple has been engaging with ad networks since 2022 to offset its $20 billion programming spend.

Reports speculate that there’s no set date for an ad-supported Apple TV+ plan, but an announcement could come as early as September during Apple's fall event. This move would align Apple with competitors like Netflix, Disney, and Amazon Prime, who have also launched ad-supported tiers.