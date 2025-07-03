Amit Gupta steps down as Managing Director of VML Commerce India

New Delhi: Amit Gupta has announced his departure from VML Commerce, bringing to a close a career spanning more than 22 years within the WPP ecosystem.

Gupta shared the news in a LinkedIn post, reflecting on his long tenure, during which he played key roles in building and scaling Eperium India and leading the organisation through multiple transformations.

“After an incredibly fulfilling 22-year journey at WPP, the time has come to turn the page and begin a new chapter,” Gupta wrote in the post, describing his experience as one of “pride and gratitude.”

Gupta joined Eperium Business Solutions India in 2003, where he was involved in establishing the company’s presence in India. After its integration into Wunderman Thompson Commerce in 2017, the business transitioned into the VML Capability Centre, which he continued to lead.

In his recent role as Managing Director at VML Commerce India, he was responsible for overseeing enterprise-level e-commerce projects and contributing to the development of the organisation’s delivery operations.

During his time with the company, Gupta led multiple digital transformation projects and helped establish scalable delivery practices for enterprise clients.

View the LinkedIn post: