AKQA Founder Ajaz Ahmed launches Studio.One to disrupt traditional agency model

New Delhi: Ajaz Ahmed, the founder and former CEO of WPP-owned creative agency AKQA, has announced the launch of Studio.One.

The move comes six months after Ahmed’s high-profile resignation from AKQA in October 2024, followed by the departure of several senior executives from the agency he founded 30 years ago.

Studio.One, backed by private equity, aims to disrupt the traditional agency model with a lean, innovative approach. Ahmed has positioned the agency as a counterpoint to “multi-layered” organisations like WPP, promising a streamlined structure that prioritises creativity and client relationships over bureaucratic overhead.

Studio.One will forgo a traditional HR department, a decision that industry insiders speculate reflects Ahmed’s frustrations during his gardening leave from WPP. “We’re building something different—agile, client-focused, and free from the constraints of conventional agency models,” Ahmed said in a statement.

The launch of Studio.One follows reported tensions between Ahmed and WPP CEO Mark Read over the strategic direction of AKQA, which Ahmed founded in 1994 and grew into one of the world’s most respected creative agencies.

Backed by private equity, Studio.One is expected to announce its first wave of client partnerships in the coming weeks, with speculation swirling about potential collaborations with major global brands.