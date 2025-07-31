Ajit Varghese returns to Madison as Partner and Group CEO

New Delhi: Ajit Varghese has joined Madison as Partner and Group CEO.

Sources close to the development confirmed it to BestMediaInfo.com.

The announcement comes on the same day Jiostar informed employees of his departure via an internal email.

He was the Head of Revenue, Entertainment & International at JioStar.

Varghese’s earlier stint at Madison dates back to 1999, when he joined as Head of Planning for Coca-Cola. Within a year, he was promoted to Head of Business and played a pivotal role in reshaping the brand’s media and business strategy in India.

In 2004, he was elevated to Chief Operating Officer of Madison’s Infinity division before moving on to leadership roles at other major organisations.

In 2006, he joined WPP as Managing Director, South Asia, for Maxus (now Wavemaker), and later became CEO, Asia Pacific. He was subsequently appointed Global President at Wavemaker.

Following his tenure at WPP, Varghese served as Chief Commercial Officer at ShareChat and Moj. In 2023, he moved to Jiostar as Head of Network Advertising Sales.

He has also worked with Kantar IMRB and Initiative Universal Media earlier in his career.