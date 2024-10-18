Ajaz Ahmed resigns as CEO of AKQA after 30 years

New Delhi: WPP has announced that 30 years after founding AKQA, Ajaz Ahmed has resigned as CEO of AKQA Group.

A further announcement regarding Ajaz’s successor will be made in due course, said the advertising network.

In the interim, AKQA Group will be led operationally by the existing leadership team at AKQA and Grey. WPP Chief Technology Officer Stephan Pretorius will oversee the business as interim chair.

Ahmed founded AKQA in 1994 and has been its CEO for 30 years. WPP acquired AKQA in 2012, and since 2020, it has operated alongside sister agency Grey within the AKQA Group.

Under Ajaz’s leadership, AKQA has achieved the distinction of winning Agency of the Year awards 83 times.

Ahmed said, “Serving AKQA’s team, clients and values over the past 30 years has been the greatest honour of my life. Founding AKQA at a young age was the start of an incredible journey, and if destiny allows, I look forward to another 30 years of meaningful work and making a difference. I’m tremendously energised about the adventures ahead and the opportunity to do something new.”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said, “Under Ajaz’s leadership, AKQA has become one of the world’s most recognised and highly regarded agencies. It’s a brilliant business with many extremely talented people around the world. With its exceptional global team, capabilities and expertise, AKQA is well-positioned for continued success and we thank Ajaz for his vision and contribution to the business.”