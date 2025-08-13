Air India’s media mandate up for grabs

New Delhi: Air India has called a pitch for its media mandate, sources close to the development confirmed to BestMediaInfo.com.
Sources told BestMediaInfo.com that the media account is estimated to be worth around Rs 150 crore.
Initiative, part of IPG Mediabrands, won Tata Group-owned Air India’s media planning and buying mandate in 2024 after a competitive, months-long pitch process initiated in 2023.
The new pitch comes at a time when IPG Mediabrands is in the process of merging with Omnicom Group, a deal expected to be completed this year.
IPG’s creative agency, McCann Worldgroup India, secured Air India’s worldwide creative mandate in 2023.
Air India is one of the country’s most prominent and historic airlines, with a legacy dating back to 1932. Following its acquisition by the Tata Group in 2022, Air India has been undergoing a large-scale transformation aimed at modernising its fleet, enhancing customer experience, and streamlining operations.
In 2024, the airline completed the operational integration of its full-service carrier Vistara and merged its low-cost units, Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India), creating a unified, expanded Air India Group.
With Singapore Airlines holding a 25.1% stake in the merged entity, Air India is positioning itself to compete aggressively on both domestic and international routes.