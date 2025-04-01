AI, data, and personalisation: A&M leaders reflect on 25 years evolution of media strategy

New Delhi: From the dominance of print and television to the rise of programmatic advertising and AI-driven insights, the industry has evolved from broad-reach mass media to hyper-personalised, real-time engagement.

As brands navigate an increasingly fragmented landscape, advertising and marketing leaders reflected on the past and anticipated what lies ahead during the silver jubilee edition of Emvies in Mumbai, in conversation with BestMediaInfo.com

BestMediaInfo.com caught up with industry stalwarts in a series of exclusive conversations, uncovering how the world of advertising and media has changed since the Emvies’ inception 25 years ago.

Firstly, highlighting how Emvies has evolved in 25 years, Sam Balsara, Chairman and MD at Madison World and Madison Communication, candidly shared that the advertisers, clients, and teams taking the stage to present have been a significant shift.

He remembered, “Earlier, this used to happen in a small room at Welingkar College, where people like me and others would sit for two or three days, listening to one presentation after another.

Today, this transformation has enhanced knowledge-sharing and presentation skills, especially for media professionals who were not traditionally known for their stage presence. It has been a learning and training experience in itself.”

Moving ahead, Pawan Sarda, Chief Growth Officer at House of Abhinandan Lodha, emphasised the radical changes in audience reach.

“Earlier, there were limited avenues to connect with consumers. Television and print require high budgets, making it difficult for smaller brands, which used to rely on below-the-line (BTL) marketing to navigate these challenges.

Today, with the internet and mobile penetration, marketing has undergone a complete transformation. The focus has shifted from mass media to hyper-personalisation—now any brand, big or small, can engage directly, craft tailored narratives, and build deeper relationships with audiences. That’s the biggest shift we’ve seen.”

Discussing key disruptions in media, Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head - Wavemaker India, pointed to the impact of cricket and reality TV on television advertising.

“One of the biggest disruptions was the way cricket evolved. Television in India was built on the back of cricket and reality shows. That was a defining moment for the medium.”

While others reflected on industry progress, Ajay Kakar, Head of Corporate Branding at Adani Group, lamented the growing fragmentation of media and marketing.

“What I regret most is how fragmented our approach has become. Earlier, we looked at a brand holistically, integrating all possible touchpoints.

Now, the media landscape is over-segmented—each expert looks at consumers through a narrow lens, rather than collectively as a brand. We have more ways to reach consumers, yet we struggle to unify the message. That’s my biggest regret.”

On a more reflective note, Kakar compared the industry’s fragmentation to the story of Humpty Dumpty.

“Once Humpty Dumpty fell, he couldn’t be put back together. That’s exactly what happened to our industry.

There was a time when one agency handled everything—creative, media, digital, offline. Now, there are separate agencies for every function, further divided into search, social, and more. This fractured model isn’t going back to the way it was.

Looking ahead, industry leaders discussed factors that will shape advertising in the coming years.

Balsara cautioned against pinpointing a single disruption; instead, he stated, “I can’t predict just one factor, but the rate of disruption will intensify—that’s a certainty.”

Sarda, however, highlighted AI as the next game-changer.

“If the last decade belonged to the internet, the next belongs to AI. The pace of change is accelerating—we won’t have to wait another 25 years for the next disruption. Maybe five years or even less.

Earlier, brands needed massive budgets for visibility—taking over billboards, newspapers, and entire cities. Today, a great idea is enough. If it’s authentic, it resonates, spreads, and succeeds—without breaking the bank.”

Banerjee pinpointed two major forces shaping the industry:

“Consumer data and AI will reshape advertising. Agencies will increasingly rely on data-driven insights, transforming how brands connect with audiences.”

As the advertising and media industry continues to evolve, one thing remains clear—the pace of change is accelerating. While each expert brought a unique perspective, their insights converged on one crucial point: adaptation is key. With AI, data, and personalisation shaping the next era, brands and agencies must embrace innovation while staying true to the core principles of storytelling and audience engagement.