Advertising trends shift in Lifestyle & Apparels sector: Report

New Delhi: A recent industry report released by ad tech firm Excellent Publicity outlines evolving advertising trends within India’s Lifestyle and Apparels sector. Drawing on campaign data and figures from TAM Media Research Pvt Ltd, the report examines the changing dynamics of media consumption and advertising investment across various platforms.

According to the findings, print advertising saw a notable presence from Reliance Retail, which held a 17% share. The South Zone led regional ad spends, accounting for 37% of total investment in print. Advertising efforts focused primarily on sales promotions, with Discount Promotions and Multiple Promotions comprising 43% and 42%, respectively. Print advertisements were largely placed during weekends and coincided with major events such as the IPL and ICC tournaments.

On television, Myntra Designs and Reliance Retail emerged as the top advertisers, with General Entertainment Channels (GECs) absorbing 51% of ad spends, followed by News channels at 25%. Prime Time was identified as the slot with the highest ad volume, with increased frequency observed during weekends. Notably, celebrity endorsements represented 38% of the total ad duration, with actor Kiara Advani appearing most frequently in television commercials.

In the radio segment, top advertisers included Alishan, Reliance Retail, and The Chennai Skills Group, with Radio Mirchi reported as the most utilised station. Once again, the South Zone led with 51% of total ad spends. Advertising was concentrated around the IPL and ICC events, with activity peaking during weekends. More than 200 advertisers were new to the platform in 2024 compared to the previous year.

The digital advertising landscape remained dynamic despite a 71% decline in ad spends from 2022 levels. However, digital platforms still commanded the largest share of overall ad spends at 51%. Nykaa e-Retail led the category with a 22% share. Facebook dominated the digital space, attracting 88% of ad spends, followed by YouTube (6%) and X (formerly Twitter) at 3%. Display ads made up over 90% of digital formats, while video ads accounted for just 7%. Digital ad placements were consistent throughout the week, with noticeable spikes during major sporting events.

While television and digital platforms were once dominant, the report highlights a shift in the sector’s media mix. In 2024, print and radio ad spends grew by 21% and 12%, respectively, when compared to 2022, whereas TV and digital saw declines of 59% and 71%.

The top 10 advertisers across TV and digital collectively contributed to approximately 80% and 70% of total ad spends, respectively. New brands entering the space included Lifestyle International, Maangalya Shopping Mall, and The Chennai Shopping Mall, with over 90 advertisers new to TV and over 200 to radio this year.

The report suggests that, despite fluctuations in investment across media types, brands in the lifestyle and apparel sector continue to rely on a strategic blend of traditional and digital advertising to reach and engage diverse consumer segments, particularly during high-visibility events such as the IPL and ICC tournaments.