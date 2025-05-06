AdCounty Media partners with The Automobile Group

New Delhi: AdCounty Media has entered into a strategic alliance with The Automobile Group, the AI-Assisted Performance Network for automotive brands across the Middle East region and Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia and the Philippines.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering hyper-targeted, brand-safe, and performance-driven solutions specifically designed for the modern automotive consumer,” said Delphin Varghese, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, AdCounty Media.

Yash Vardhan, Co-Founder, The Automobile Group, added, “Our vision with The Automobile Group is to build Asia’s most powerful auto-centric performance network. The partnership with AdCounty is a strategic step toward expanding our footprint in Southeast Asia, especially in Indonesia and the Philippines — markets with immense potential.”

In a statement, the companies said that the alliance strategically positions them to capitalise on the automobile industry’s growing digital ad spend and double down on its presence in high-potential markets such as Indonesia, the Philippines, the UAE, and other rapidly growing economies with hyper-local expertise and precision-based media purchasing.

AdCounty further said that through this partnership, it and The Automobile Group can leverage over $1.2 billion in combined auto digital ad spend across key markets as auto brands expand their digital investments across growth regions:

Middle East (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates): approximately $250–350 million Southeast Asia (Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia): approximately $600–700 million

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with AdCounty, whose expertise and reach will be instrumental in scaling our delivery capabilities in new markets. Together, we aim to redefine how automotive brands connect with their audiences in this region,” said Shwetank Pandit, Co-Founder, The Automobile Group.

The goal of this partnership is to help automotive brands leverage high-growth regional insights and convert growing digital ad spends into quantifiable business growth and actionable, ROI-driven results.

AdCounty Media's own Demand-Side Platform (DSP), along with its contextual targeting capabilities, data-led performance tools and real-time optimisation, will equip The Automobile Group to provide measurable and scalable results for automotive brands competing in Middle East and Southeast Asian markets.

AdCounty further said that one of the most crucial aspects of this collaboration is ensuring that campaigns are served in all brand-safe, top-quality environments, while sustaining both advertiser trust and consumer confidence.