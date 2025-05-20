Abby 2025 hits record 4,076 entries; Jury chair sessions to debut at Goafest

New Delhi: The 56th edition of the Abby Awards is all set to take place from May 21 to 23 during Goafest 2025, and this year’s edition is making headlines for its scale, record number of entries, jury sessions, and renewed industry enthusiasm.

Organised by The Advertising Club, the Abby Awards 2025 have garnered a record-breaking 4,076 entries—2,678 in Creative and 1,398 in Media—from 233 participating organisations (Creative: 164, Media: 69), including agencies, brand marketers, digital firms, broadcasters, content studios, and publishers.

The shortlist count stands at 1,756, with 1,265 Creative and 491 Media campaigns advancing.

Rana Barua

“This is probably one of the most packed and prestigious editions of the Abby Awards ever,” said Rana Barua, President of The Advertising Club and Group CEO, Havas India, Southeast and North Asia.

He added, “We’re thrilled with the size, scale, and energy. The industry is back in full strength, right from network giants to independent and regional agencies. The venue, the quality of work, and the talent on stage—it’s going to be one of the finest shows India has seen.”

Returning agencies in the last 3 years are McCann, DDB Mudra, VML, Lowe Lintas, BBH, Grey Group and Talented.

Ajay Kakar

Now in its fourth year of partnership with The One Show, the Abby Awards continue to benchmark against international best practices while retaining a deep-rooted relevance for Indian agencies. The event remains the only award show in the country that is “by the industry, for the industry, and of the industry,” said Ajay Kakar, Chairman, Awards Governing Council, Abby Awards and Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club.

“The numbers speak volumes. We’ve seen 401 jurors this year—including 25 jury chairs—many of them globally acclaimed names. The participation and enthusiasm reaffirm that the Abby Awards remain the gold standard of Indian advertising,” said Kakar.

This year’s jury is 35% female, reflecting a conscious push toward inclusivity. The international jury lineup includes:

Youri Guerassimov, CEO & CCO, Marcel Paris



Bjorn Stahl, CCO, Uncommon



Francesco Poletti, CCO, Le Pub, Publicis Italy



All three will also join Goafest 2025 for keynotes and in-depth jury chair sessions—a new format where jury heads share insights on trends, creative benchmarks, and entry analysis directly with attendees.

The awards have expanded to 47 categories—23 in Creative and 24 in Media, with three new additions in Media:

Small Budget, Big Impact



Sports Marketing



Micro Marketing



In recent years, Abby’s evolution has included several digital-first and tech-driven categories in AI, VR/AR, and audio storytelling, keeping pace with industry shifts. Podcasts are now officially recognised alongside traditional radio, reflecting broader media consumption trends.

“We’re seeing a global trend where work that’s meaningful, purposeful, and culturally grounded is taking precedence over shock value or sheer boldness,” said Barua.





“The timing of Abby—just a month before Cannes—also makes it a natural testing ground for campaigns headed to global stages,” he added.

As India’s advertising landscape grows more diverse, digital-first, and globally ambitious, the Abby Awards continue to serve as both a mirror and a launchpad.