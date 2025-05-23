Abby 2025: Enormous wins Creative Agency of the Year title

Goa: The Abby Awards once again witnessed a young and independent agency take the spotlight, as Enormous was crowned Creative Agency of the Year at the culmination of Goafest 2025 on Friday at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon.

The Ashish Khajanchi-led agency had already made waves on Thursday, securing two Specialist Agency of the Year titles in the Digital and Mobile categories.

Enormous clinched the top creative honour with an impressive 286 points, earned through 67 medals, including 6 Gold, 17 Silver, 24 Bronze, and 20 Merit Awards.

Leo India was named runner-up, finishing with 196 points from 51 medals, comprising 9 Silver, 29 Bronze, and 13 Merit Awards. Notably, the agency did not win a single Gold medal.

VML India emerged as the first runner-up, earning 78 points from 19 awards, including a Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 6 Bronze, and 8 Merit Awards.

Among other notable performances, Famous Innovations, an independent agency, made headlines by becoming the only agency to win two Grand Prix. Ranked No. 4, it also bagged 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze, and 1 Merit Award, tallying 72 points from 11 medals.

McCann Worldgroup India rounded off the top five, securing 68 points from 16 awards, including 6 Silver, 6 Bronze, and 4 Merit Awards.

Click here to view the full list of award winners.

On Friday, Leo India added two more titles to its haul, being named Specialist Agency of the Year in the Brand Activation and Health categories. These added to the two specialist titles it won on Thursday, taking its total to four Specialist Agency of the Year awards — the most by any agency this year.

Meanwhile, FCB India took home the honour of Branded Content Specialist Agency of the Year, while Good Morning Films emerged as the most awarded production house in the Video Craft category.