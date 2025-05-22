Abby 2025: Enormous, Leo win 2 specialist agency of the year titles each

Goa: On Day 2 of Goafest 2025, creative firepower was on full display as Enormous and Leo India walked away with two Specialist Agency of the Year titles each at the prestigious Creative Abby Awards, held at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon.

Enormous, among the youngest players in India’s creative landscape, was named Specialist Agency of the Year in both Digital and Mobile categories, underlining its growing dominance in the new-age marketing space.

Leo India matched that feat with top honours in Technology and Direct categories, reinforcing its stronghold in tech-driven, performance-oriented communication.

Boutique agency Y&H emerged as the Design Specialist Agency of the Year, winning a total of 11 medals, 3 Silver and 8 Bronze. Famous Innovations secured the runner-up spot in the design category.

Zee Entertainment took home the Broadcaster of the Year title with 28 points, ahead of Star India and Viacom18, who earned 18 and 16 points, respectively.

FCB India claimed the PR Specialist of the Year crown with a tally of 66 points, backed by an impressive haul of 4 Gold, 3 Silver, and 3 Bronze. Leo India was the runner-up in the PR category with 38 points, capping off a strong night across multiple disciplines.

The evening celebrated the rising influence of niche expertise in India’s advertising and media industry, with young agencies and traditional powerhouses sharing the spotlight.

