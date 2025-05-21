Abby 2025 Awards: Wavemaker wins media agency of the year title

Goa: Wavemaker India bagged the media agency of the year title at the Media Abby Awards 2025 held on the opening day of the Goafest on Wednesday.

With a Grand Prix, six Gold, eight Silver and four Bronze, the GroupM agency was at the top of the tally with 124 points.

Mindshare stood second with 76 points earned from winning four Gold and Silver each and five Bronze medals at the Media Abby 2025.

The second runner-up was EssenceMediacom, also a GroupM agency, with 36 points from two Gold, Silver and Bronze each.

Click here to view the full list of winners.

Publisher Abby Awards 2025

ABP (Anandabazar Patrika) won the Publisher of the Year title at the Publisher Abby Awards. The publisher of The Telegraph and Anandabazar Patrika held the top position with 30 points.

Bennett Coleman & Co (BCCL) stood second with 28 points.

Both ABP and BCCL won a Gold and 3 Silver medals each.

Jagran Prakash won two Gold medals but came third with 22 points.

Click here to view the full list of winners.

Earlier today, Goafest 2025 opened at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon with its most expansive edition yet.