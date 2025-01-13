India TV rolls out 24x7 pop-up CTV channel for Maha Kumbh 2025

New Delhi: India TV announced a new 24x7 pop-up channel for Maha Kumbh 2025 for its Connected TV (CTV) users to experience the spirit and majesty of this big event in the comfort of their homes.

Showcasing the rituals, cultural activities and spiritual essence of Maha Kumbh, India TV’s 24x7 channel promises over 1,000 hours of content. It will feature stunning visuals, capturing every moment of the event and will give the audience a 360-degree view of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

This is India TV’s third pop-up channel on CTV, following the Olympic Games 2024 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV, said, “India TV is committed to prioritising audience preferences and delivering CTV-firsts is a testament to this commitment. Maha Kumbh 2025 is one of the world’s biggest spiritual and cultural events, and India TV brings this exclusive viewership experience to our viewers on CTV. It’s our way of making sure every viewer can witness and connect with the celebrations, rituals and spiritual energy of the event at home.”

The Maha Kumbh 2025 channel will not just cover the religious rituals but also the cultural activities and spiritual essence of the event. With detailed coverage through visuals, stories and expert reporting, India TV will give the audience a front-row seat to the biggest gathering in the world.