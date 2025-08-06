Nielsen and WPP Media expand cross-platform audience measurement collaboration

New Delhi: Nielsen and WPP Media have entered a new agreement to expand audience measurement capabilities across television, streaming, audio, and cross-platform ad performance using Nielsen ONE.

As part of the collaboration, Nielsen’s data and insights are expected to be integrated into Open Media Studio (OMS), an end-to-end media delivery platform within WPP Open. This integration is intended to allow for the use of Nielsen’s advanced audience segments across WPP’s media planning and activation workflow.

“At WPP Media, our priority is equipping clients with the intelligence and tools they need to drive measurable growth,” said Nicolas Grand, Executive Director of research and investment analytics at WPP media.

“Nielsen’s continued innovation in advanced measurement, especially the combination of Big Data with trusted Panel insights, makes them a valued partner in that mission. By integrating Nielsen’s advanced audiences into WPP Open, we’re building a more seamless, interoperable planning and measurement ecosystem that empowers advertisers to optimise performance and accelerate growth.”

Matt Devitt, Head of Advertisers and Agencies at Nielsen, added, “We are thrilled to continue working with WPP Media to provide the most actionable insights across planning, buying, and measurement for brands to make the most informed decisions about their advertising investments. Collaborating with leading industry players like WPP Media helps us collectively power the future of audience measurement and technology that actually helps advertisers connect with audiences.”

The partnership seeks to enhance interoperability across the media ecosystem, offering advertisers more precise data for campaign planning and performance measurement. Nielsen’s tools are built on its ID system, person-level data from panels, and a broad big data footprint that spans digital, streaming, and connected TV environments.