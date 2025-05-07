Google introduces AI Max for search campaigns

New Delhi: Google has launched new AI-powered ad solutions, AI Max for search campaigns. The suite will be available to advertisers globally in beta starting later this month.

The suite aims to improve targeting by enhancing search campaigns through AI.

Google claims that advertisers using AI Max in search campaigns gain 14% more conversions or conversion value at a similar CPA/ROAS. For campaigns that are still mostly using exact and phrase keywords, the typical uplift is even higher at 27%.

The tech giant has introduced various features, including search term matching, that aims to enable companies to expand upon their existing keywords using broad match and keywordless technology to find more relevant and high-performing search queries.

Google AI will learn from companies’ current keywords, creative assets and URLs to help them reach more relevant searches.

Another feature is text customisation, formerly known as “automatically created assets”. This feature is available under the “asset optimisation” panel in AI Max for search campaigns.

It enables users to generate new text assets, like headlines and descriptions, based on their landing page, ads and keywords.

As per Google, advertisers like L'Oréal and MyConnect have incorporated AI Max in their search campaigns and are seeing stronger results.

L'Oréal saw incremental performance by using AI Max to find new search opportunities and boost ad relevance in their Search campaigns, with a 2x higher conversion rate at a 31% lower cost-per-conversion, said Google in a press statement.

Specifically, they were able to unlock more conversions from net-new search queries like “what is the best cream for facial dark spots?” by turning on search term matching in AI Max.

Furthermore, AI Max comes with new controls. Exclusively in AI Max for search campaigns, locations of interest are aimed at helping companies reach specific customers based on their geographical intent at the ad group level.

Brand controls at both the campaign and ad group level enable companies to monitor which brands are associated with their ads or which ones are not.

URL parameter aims to give companies greater visibility into search terms across all match types, to enable them to optimise their landing pages in real time and maintain tracking as they expand their targeting.

“We’re also rolling out reporting improvements to both Search and Performance Max over the next few weeks,” said Google.

Advertisers will have the option to remove any generated assets with asset removals or specify where they would like to send their customers with URL controls.

Further updates on AI Max for search campaigns will be unveiled in this year’s Google Marketing Live on Wednesday, May 21, at 9 am.