Prime Video adds NFDC, Cinemas of India to its platform as an add-on subscription

New Delhi: Prime Video has introduced NFDC, Cinemas of India as an add-on subscription, providing access to a curated catalogue of critically acclaimed Indian films. Offered at Rs 199 per year, the add-on is now available on Prime Video India through Amazon’s video entertainment marketplace.

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) brings with it a wide collection of Indian cinema, featuring works from celebrated directors such as Satyajit Ray, Shyam Benegal, Mira Nair, and Kalpana Lajmi. The offering includes classics across multiple Indian languages, such as Mirch Masala (Hindi), Ghare Baire (Bengali), Doghi (Marathi), Jameela (Tamil), Rudaali (Hindi), Parinamam (Malayalam), Percy (Gujarati), and Stri (Telugu).

Among the most recognised titles included are Gandhi (Hindi), winner of several Academy, BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards, and Salaam Bombay! (Hindi), which received accolades including the Caméra d'Or and Audience Award at the Cannes Film Festival, a National Film Award, and an Academy Award nomination for Best International Feature Film.

The catalogue also features Agantuk (Bengali), Satyajit Ray’s final film, which won the FIPRESCI Award at the Venice Film Festival and the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. Other notable films include Qissa (Punjabi), awarded at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Paar (Hindi), recipient of the UNESCO Award at the Venice Film Festival. The list extends to several state and national award-winning films like Bioscope (Malayalam), Tiladaanam (Telugu), and Kaliyachan (Malayalam).

Gaurav Bhasin, Head of Marketplace (Add-on Subscriptions and Movie Rentals), Prime Video, said, “NFDC has been the cornerstone of India's finest cinema, nurturing path-breaking films for decades. We're excited to announce NFDC, Cinemas of India as our newest add-on subscription, featuring an exclusively curated collection of cinematic masterpieces. The collection showcases the rich heritage of Indian cinema across our linguistically diverse entertainment industry. Whether you're a cinephile or just beginning to explore Indian cinema, NFDC's catalogue offers an unparalleled window into our country's most acclaimed and culturally significant films. Through add-on subscriptions like these, we continue our commitment at Prime Video to super-serve customers with more of what they love, all in one place.”

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC, added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video to make NFDC’s rich collection of movies accessible to a wider audience. For decades, NFDC has supported pioneering filmmakers and impactful narratives that showcase India’s cultural diversity. With Prime Video’s massive reach across the country, we are confident that these timeless, thought-provoking stories will reach and be enjoyed by new audiences, and enable us to take Indian cinema far and wide.”

The add-on subscription is integrated with Prime Video’s existing platform, allowing users to manage subscriptions, explore recommendations, and access features such as consolidated watchlists, offline downloads, and data control within a single interface. NFDC now joins over 25 OTT services already offered as add-ons through the platform.