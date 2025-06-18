Only 5% women reach tech leadership roles, says Google India’s Preeti Lobana

New Delhi: Preeti Lobana, the newly appointed Country Manager and Vice President of Google India, says women professionals should stay focused, build essential skills, and not allow self-doubt to hold them back from leadership roles.

Women account for around 36% of India’s 5.8 million-strong tech workforce, with nearly 40% representation at entry level, according to Nasscom estimates. However, the number drops significantly at leadership positions, where women make up only around 5%.

Lobana underlined the need for a clear sense of direction, continuous learning, and a strong support system, advising women to ignore the "voice of doubt" and embrace their potential with confidence.

Her message says, “With determination and the right support, no barrier is too high”.

"For any gender, the funnel gets narrower as you get to leadership, and it's a harder challenge for women, it is about having clarity on where you want to go and building on your skills, having the right allies, sponsors, mentors, having that personal 'board of directors'," she said.

Sharing her personal experience, Lobana said allies, mentors, and sponsors had played a significant role in her career.

"I know that there are moments of self-doubt, a lot of women I have spoken to and I mentor, and I've had mentors as well...(doubts like) can I do it? Am I up to it? It is all about making sure that you are ignoring that voice of doubt or the burden that others place. You just be clear on where you're going, making sure that you have clarity, and what are the skill sets that are required, what are the leadership skills that are required, and then having a strong scaffolding," she said.

Lobana also acknowledged the support she received from her family and mentors throughout her career.

"I mean, in my journey, frankly, a lot of allies, mentors and sponsors have played a role as well as people at home who support. So keep going and don't let any self-doubt or others' doubts hold you back," she advises.

Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President at Nasscom, noted that while the number of women leaders in tech remains low, there has been a gradual rise, driven in part by the Global Capability Centre (GCC) momentum.

"For the first time, one-third of the Nasscom Executive Council is represented by women leaders across diverse companies," she said.

Gupta added that more visible role models, targeted interventions to fix the leaking pipeline, and mentorship programmes by companies and Nasscom are critical to closing the gap.