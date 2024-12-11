What Indians searched on Google in 2024

New Delhi: As we bid adieu to 2024, Google India has unveiled its "Year in Search," a comprehensive look at what captured the curiosity and attention of millions across the country throughout the year. This annual retrospective not only highlights the events and individuals that made headlines but also mirrors the evolving interests and concerns of India's diverse population.

Sports fever takes centre Stage

Cricket once again dominated the search trends, with Hardik Pandya emerging as the most searched cricketer in India, securing his position as the fourth most searched person in the nation and the seventh most searched athlete globally. The sports scene was vibrant, with searches spanning from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the Olympics, reflecting an undying passion for sports among Indians.

Entertainment across languages

The entertainment industry saw a rich tapestry of interests, with searches spanning multiple languages and genres. Bollywood, Tollywood, and K-dramas all found their place in the spotlight. "Stree 2" topped the charts for movie-related searches, while Indian web series like "Panchayat" and "Kota Factory" captured viewers' hearts, showing a strong inclination towards homegrown content. On the music front, indie hits like "Nadaaniyan" and nostalgic tracks like "Ye Tune Kya Kiya" were among the most hummed tunes of the year.

Cultural and social phenomena

2024 was marked by a blend of cultural and social phenomena that sparked widespread curiosity. Memes, including the amusing hamster meme, became part of everyday conversations, illustrating how humour and internet culture continue to intertwine. The "Orange Peel Theory" and "Throning Dating" were among the quirky trends that intrigued netizens, alongside discussions about workplace dynamics under Gen Z leadership.

Tribute to icons

The year was not without its moments of reflection, as the nation mourned and celebrated the life of Ratan Tata, whose searches spiked following his passing. This shows how influential figures leave a lasting impact on the collective consciousness of a nation.

Global and local news

From global issues like "All Eyes on Rafah" to local concerns like "AQI near me," the searches reflect a society that is both outward-looking and deeply invested in its immediate environment. The practical searches for "how to vote" indicate an engaged citizenry gearing up for electoral processes.

Travel and leisure

Azerbaijan emerged as the wanderlust destination of choice for Indian searchers, showcasing a year where travel aspirations went beyond traditional hotspots. Culinary searches also highlighted regional diversity, with people looking up recipes for local delicacies like "Mango pickle" and "Rava Ladoo."