VDO.AI's 2025 marketing trends: AI, video, and the battle for attention

New Delhi: The advertising industry stands on the brink of unprecedented transformation. In 2025, global ad spending is projected to surpass the $1 trillion mark, reflecting a 10.7% increase from the previous year.

This remarkable growth is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the advertising ecosystem, even amidst global uncertainties. However, as brands navigate this new landscape, they must prepare for a redefined status quo.

VDO.AI has unveiled its latest report, The Matters of Marketing 2025, offering insights into the trends shaping the marketing and advertising industry. Highlighting the seismic shifts in the industry accredited to the developments and adoption of AI, the rise in the receptivity of video advertising, the battle for attention, and a new avatar of storytelling, this report provides actionable insights to guide year-round strategic brand decisions.

According to the report, changing consumer spending habits—characterised by heightened intentionality—are driving a significant decline in brand loyalty. An estimated 36% of consumers are expected to switch to lower-cost alternatives, leading to a 25% overall reduction in brand loyalty. To thrive in this "pay only for what truly matters" environment, brands must align their offerings with the priorities of mindful spenders, demonstrating clear value and relevance.

Amitt Sharma, CEO of VDO.AI, commented, “In a world defined by exponential change, brands must anchor themselves in innovation, authenticity, and a steadfast commitment to value creation. In this report, VDO.AI delves into the key trends shaping the industry, offering actionable intelligence to drive your campaigns forward.”

Akshay Chaturvedi, CBO of VDO.AI, added, “Marketers and decision-makers are presented with both an opportunity and a challenge: how to harness this growth while staying ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive market. In The Matters of Marketing 2025, we explore the trends that will shape our industry's future. Each insight is a blueprint for action, equipping businesses to anticipate shifts and lead with confidence.”