Short videos capture 81% shopper attention: VDO.AI Playbook 2025

New Delhi: India’s festive quarter, long regarded as the country’s peak consumption season, is increasingly becoming a testing ground for brands to experiment with new formats, platforms and consumer engagement strategies. VDO.AI has released its Festive Marketing Playbook 2025, which explores how shifting shopper behaviour, evolving media consumption habits and rising aspirations are influencing festive advertising.

The study, based on a survey of more than 1,400 Indian shoppers, found that 81% of consumers say short video ads capture their attention the most. This insight highlights the dominance of visual and snackable formats, with connected TV (CTV) and online video expected to play a central role in festive campaigns. The report suggests that premium audiences are increasingly gravitating towards interactive and shoppable ad formats that merge entertainment with commerce.

The findings also indicate that spending intentions will shape how brands design festive campaigns. 41% of respondents plan to spend more than last year, with Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 emerging as the preferred range for nearly a third of shoppers. While 70% of consumers are open to premium purchases, metros are expected to drive this trend, with 28% of Tier-1 shoppers planning spends above Rs 30,000 and 13% crossing Rs 50,000. By contrast, two-thirds of Tier-2 and Tier-3 shoppers intend to keep their festive spending at or below Rs 15,000, suggesting that value-led and segmented messaging will remain important. The report also notes that more than 60% of consumers are likely to repurchase within six months if their festive experience is positive, pointing to the need for loyalty-driven strategies beyond short-term sales.

Amitt Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of VDO.AI, said, “Festive marketing today is no longer about uniform, mass campaigns. What we are witnessing is a marketplace split between aspiration and thrift, metros leading premiumisation, while smaller towns focus on value. For brands, this festive season represents more than a sales uplift; it is a defining opportunity to reimagine consumer engagement and set the tone for long-term growth.”

Mehak Chawla, Director - Marketing and Growth at VDO.AI, added, “Our Festive Marketing Playbook 2025 makes it clear that consumer attention is shifting towards formats that inspire action, short video, and CTV being at the forefront. For brands, this represents an opportunity to move beyond awareness and drive measurable business impact. At VDO.AI, we are working with marketers to turn these insights into campaigns that not only capture festive demand but also build a pipeline for growth into the next quarter.”